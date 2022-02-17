Ban on Chinese apps necessary to protect India’s data sovereignty

While European apps have to be compliant with its data protection law- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the US tech ecosystem is also democratically regulated (you can go to a court). The principles of Data protection in totalitarian states like China are highly apocryphal. With respect to Chinese apps there exists no transparency and information about the data subjects' rights, one knows nothing about principles of consent and other legitimate grounds for the processing of personal data. Similarly, data transfers and processing by third parties is also opaque thereby leaving Indian citizens vulnerable to exploitation by a totalitarian non-democratic state, which puts surveillance and censors its citizens around the clock. The lines between government and business interests, in a totalitarian state, are opaque. Apple can resist the US government (supposedly) and decline to share data on the grounds of individual privacy, but the same cannot be said for China.