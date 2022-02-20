NNPG Chief Kitovi: a Naga revolutionary has to be pragmatic, build peace with India

Fielding a few questions, Kitovi Zhimomi points to the perils of the past — "We have seen the turmoil of five generations. What do we have for the future generations? Are we to leave them in a society with no space for growth and Progress? A situation where they have to go out of their home state knocking the doors for everything from higher education to job?" These words only underline the clamour for a Final Solution and Agreement. This is something that has been underlined lately by Naga Tribal Council (NTC) as well. "The only task left at the moment is for the Government of India to take a call for signing the Agreement…," the NTC said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16. Zhimomi knows some of the intricacies in the peace parleys too well and so he says, issues pertaining to political conflicts within the Union of India, the conflict between the political system, Intelligence and the executive and the conflicts between the military interests and political interests did come up and all of them were addressed effectively.