Dream come true for Binal Patel, youngest Indian designer at Paris Fashion Week

It's a dream come true for Binal Patel, designer and founder of 'TheRealB', who is all set to present her collection Paris Fashion Week on February 28. Binal is all of 25-years-old, and founder of pret-a-porter homegrown brand that embraces the authenticity of crafts, cloth, colours and culture. The label caters to an ever-evolving aesthetic of the real confident beauties and is available through both online and offline platforms on its official website and e-commerce sites like Nykaa Luxe, Salt Studio, Asos, ZoWed, Aza Fashions, Pernia's Pop up, Azra, Deccan, the House of Labels. Ahead of her show in Paris, Binal speaks to IANSlife about how it feels to show her designs at one of the biggest events in the fashion world. Read excerpts: