Rajasthan rising as a major start-up centre in India

DealShare is a fast-growing social e-commerce firm situated in Jaipur and owned and run by Merabo Labs Pvt Ltd. The company was started in Jaipur in 2018, with only 10 people, and currently is operating in 5 states and in more than 30 cities. It is a multi-category online shopping site for consumer products such as fruits and vegetables, groceries, beauty and health, baby and pet care, fashion accessories, electronics, and home decor. The concept was born on WhatsApp and was designed to make shopping exceedingly simple for consumers, allowing them to buy in just a few clicks and share discounts with their friends. The next global entity is GoodDot founded in September 2016 by Abhishek Sinha and Deepak Parihar. Formed with a vision to provide its consumers with an alternative to meat that is ethically and sustainably produced, it positioned itself as the go-to option for millions of consumers from India and across the world, who sought cruelty-free alternatives to animal products.