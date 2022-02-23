Authors have used time travel in fiction in various ways

They may or may not be successful, and if it is the latter, well, you can't fight fate. The "Time Scout" books by Robert Asprin and Linda Evans are a good example. Then there are the ones where a trip into the past shows that history is different from what they thought it was, and then they change it so that it conforms to what they "know" as history — they think they "changed the past", but this has already been done. "There Will Be Time" by Poul Anderson, Eoin Colfer's "Artemis Fowl", Robert Heinlein's "The Door into Summer" and some of his stories serve as examples. Another variant sees the heroes go to the past because things went wrong there and they want to change it to make a better "present". This throws up some sub-variants, especially when villains go to the past to change it so that the present is better for them (Austin Grossman's uproarious superhero novel "Soon I Will Be Invincible"), and thus, bad for the heroes, who might follow them to foil the attempts (Terry Pratchett's "Night Watch").