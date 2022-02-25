Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to rise in food prices

Russia is the world's top exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is also a significant exporter of both wheat and corn, the report said. Vilsack on Thursday said "it will take some time" for the potential impact on various agricultural products to be felt and urged companies not to take "unfair advantage" of the situation, CNN reported. "I sincerely hope that no company out there — whether it's fertiliser or any other supply that may be impacted by this — will take unfair advantage of this circumstance and situation," he added. (IANS/SP)