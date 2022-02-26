Shadow Cabinet supports Lee’s statement on Indian politicians

I'd like to tell you Shadow Cabinet India supports Lee's statements. Based on facts, what Lee about the Parliamentarians was not incorrect. When a nation achieves greatly, it is backed by selfless deeds of great people. It is backed by the people with struggles but commitment and dedication towards nation building. Such examples from our history are- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mahatma Gandhi, etc. Though what's to be understood now is such dedication is fading. Lee's statement has reminded us how we should protect the things we have inherited as our legacy.