Indian road network to be at par with America by 2024: Gadkari

In order to bring down the pressure on Bengaluru city due to urbanization, the land beside the highways could be acquired to establish smart villages and industries. If the state government formulates a policy in this regard, the central government will extend all support. If the state comes forward with land acquisition, projects which will help in the development of tourism and industries will be taken up, he added. Under the Bharat Mala-2 project, it is planned to reduce a 100-kilometer distance between Bengaluru and Pune. It is going to be linked to the Bengaluru and Chennai highway. The five national highways, for which the foundation stones have been laid, will improve the road connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he explained.