Most common online shopping scams to be aware of!

By- Engr Hamza
Online shopping scam is becoming a significant threat to customers globally. With the rapid rise of cybercrime and fraud in our society, the threat from Internet has become imminent.
And it is not just a threat but a reality for many. When you enter any website, you are exposed to risks that are very real and may affect your finances, your reputation, and your personal lives.
Technological advancement provided us the ability to buy goods and services online with just a few mouse clicks.
Economic conditions are worsened due to these reasons, making them more vulnerable while making purchases online than in a regular offline or real-world store.
Online scams on the rise
This ease of online purchases has opened doors for fraudsters who specialize in cheating people out of their hard-earned money through various online tricks and scams.
Millions of people worldwide are duped into giving their money to online scammers. Unfortunately, they fall victim to these fraudsters and scam artists in many ways.
Here we will discuss some types of scams prevalent on the Internet to help you safeguard yourself
Questionable websites
One needs to be extra vigilant and careful when venturing into the virtual world to do business or shop for products.
Cybercriminals can create and publish phony merchant websites that look real or copy existing retailer websites using innovative designs and layouts.
The fraudulent shopping sites may offer too exciting, such as favorite clothing products and high-end electronics, at ridiculously minimal prices.
Therefore, as an innovative online buyer, you should be aware of the genuine websites to visit by reading about the reviews on this site.
The refund scam
Someone responds to your web ad and makes arrangements to buy something you're selling.
However, the buyer fabricates a rationale for sending you far more than the purchase price, then demands that you refund the difference before the money clears your account.
Be careful. It could be a scam if someone sends you much more money than you are owed. Don't give any money back until the amount gets credited into your account.
Offering cash for less work
This fraud may begin with a telephonic conversation, LinkedIn post, or anonymous message promoting a job requiring minimal effort yet paying well.
Felons who use this fraud frequently target those seeking a new position or who want to work remotely.
However, once you've gotten the job, you'll be asked to fill out the paperwork with your Social Security number, address, and bank account information, ostensibly for direct payment of your paycheck. Con artists can access your financial accounts using this personal information.
Fake emails
An , such as a financial institution, social media site, or e-shop. The message tries to trick you into disclosing personal information such as passwords, banking information, and bank account numbers.
For example, you could be routed to a legit website created solely to collect your personal information.
Prize Scam
You may receive an email claiming you've won a significant sum of money, a free trip to an exotic location, or another fantastic prize. Furthermore, the message will state that you only need to pay a few modest fees to collect your trip or winnings.
You never hear from the organization after you pay the money.
Scams involving malware and ransomware
Installing malware — short for "" — on a victim's device is the initial step for hackers in various schemes.
The installation of malware is triggered by clicking on the message or the embedded link. Malware can scan your device for personal and banking information, monitor your keystrokes, shut you out of your device, view your webcam, or even delete your files.
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)