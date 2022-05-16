Most common online shopping scams to be aware of!

By- Engr Hamza

Online shopping scam is becoming a significant threat to customers globally. With the rapid rise of cybercrime and fraud in our society, the threat from Internet has become imminent.

And it is not just a threat but a reality for many. When you enter any website, you are exposed to risks that are very real and may affect your finances, your reputation, and your personal lives.

Technological advancement provided us the ability to buy goods and services online with just a few mouse clicks.

Economic conditions are worsened due to these reasons, making them more vulnerable while making purchases online than in a regular offline or real-world store.

Online scams on the rise

This ease of online purchases has opened doors for fraudsters who specialize in cheating people out of their hard-earned money through various online tricks and scams.

Millions of people worldwide are duped into giving their money to online scammers. Unfortunately, they fall victim to these fraudsters and scam artists in many ways.

Here we will discuss some types of scams prevalent on the Internet to help you safeguard yourself

Questionable websites

One needs to be extra vigilant and careful when venturing into the virtual world to do business or shop for products.

Cybercriminals can create and publish phony merchant websites that look real or copy existing retailer websites using innovative designs and layouts.

The fraudulent shopping sites may offer too exciting, such as favorite clothing products and high-end electronics, at ridiculously minimal prices.

Therefore, as an innovative online buyer, you should be aware of the genuine websites to visit by reading about the reviews on this site.