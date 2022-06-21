World's largest freshwater fish found in Cambodia

The world's largest freshwater fish, a 300-kg giant stingray, was found near a remote island in the Mekong River in Cambodia's Stung Treng province, a joint initiative announced.

The announcement was made by Wonders of the Mekong, the initiative between the University of Nevada Reno's Global Water Center and the Inland Fisheries Research and Development Institute of Cambodia (IFReDI), with funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The record-breaking stingray, which measured over 13 feet from snout to tail, was hooked by a fisherman south of the town of Stung Treng on June 13, in the middle stretches of the Mekong River, Xinhua news agency reported citing the project as saying.

The previous record-holder for the world's largest freshwater fish was a 293-kg Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005, it added.

According to the initiative, recognizing the importance of his catch, the Cambodian fisherman quickly contacted a team from the Wonders of the Mekong research project to help release the ray, an endangered species, back into the river.