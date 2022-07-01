Gujarat's only woman jail superintendent shares her life's journey

Banno Joshi, a 2014 batch GPS officer, is currently posted at Rajkot Central Jail as Superintendent of Police. She shared her journey to being the only current woman officer to head a Central Jail in Gujarat with IANS in an exclusive interview.

Joshi, who hails from Junagadh, joined DySP after clearing the GPSC examinations in 2014 and was posted as ACP - Rajkot City (East). She got promoted to SP rank in 2019 and was transferred to Rajkot Central Jail. Since then, she has been bringing in several jail reforms and invited Kiran Bedi last week to visit the Rajkot Central Jail and address the prisoners through the Jail FM Radio.

Banno Joshi stays in Rajkot with her husband, a government officer, and a 12-year-old son. Talking about her family's support in her journey, Joshi mentions that she is not from a police background, yet her family provided her 100% support. Even today they are supporting me very well, and without them, I would not be able to succeed in my job, she says.