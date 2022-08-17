How To Make Money From Writing

By: Simridhi Makhija

They say the pen is mighty. In modern times, this is true not only because it helps you get your point across, but also because it lets you make a fortune.

You do not need to be a wordsmith to earn money through writing. Whatever your level of writing skill is, someone will need your services. There is an endless demand for those who can write. Look around. From the websites you visit, to the billboards you see on your drive back from work - there is written word everywhere. Writers who help brands get their voice through words get paid. You can be one of them.

Before you check out the 4 ways through which you can kick start your money-making spree from writing, please note that you will need a portfolio. A portfolio is a body of work to show to your potential clients. It doesn't have to be fancy. You just need to prepare some work samples and add them to your documents. A simple Google Drive link containing your documents will work perfectly.

Become a freelance content writer

Content is the oil in the engine of any brand. For every business – big or small – content plays a very important role. It ensures traffic, brand awareness, and engagement. Content, when done right, can generate excellent results. This is exactly why businesses of all scales are constantly on the lookout for content writers.

So, how can you work as a content writer for businesses? Firstly, you need to choose your writing form (blogs, articles, website content, etc.). Once you have decided on your writing form and your portfolio is ready, you can pitch your services to businesses.

In the beginning, you can write as a generalist content writer. But it is advised to niche down as you grow. This will help you become less replaceable. Renowned copywriter Gary Halbert wrote in The Boron Letters, "money is where the passion lies." You should pick a niche you are most passionate about and money will follow.

Become a copywriter

A copy is any form of writing that sells (a sales letter, a pamphlet, or a product description). You do not need impeccable knowledge of grammar and editing to master copywriting. All you need is empathy, persuasion, and an understanding of what people want. Famous copywriter Alex Cattoni's slogan is "the right phrase pays." Her slogan shows the possibility of the right choice of words making you the big bucks.

Let me explain, a product’s goodness is not enough to ensure sales. A business needs to persuade the buyers to part with their money for a product or a service. This is exactly where copywriting comes in. A copywriter understands the pain points of the target audience and molds the product’s advertisement according to what will best persuade the public. A copywriter is essentially a salesperson but in writing. There is no limit to what you can earn through copywriting. Even if you are able to increase the sales of a business by 2% through your copywriting, you will become indispensable.

Monetize your blogs

Blogging is a great option for anyone looking to establish their personal brand. You can share your personal story on your blog, your insights about your field of work, your opinion on social issues, or anything you feel most passionate about.

If your blogs drive a lot of traffic, advertisers will be more than willing to pay you to gain exposure to your audience. But, in the worst-case scenario, if you are not able to get advertisers to your blog, you can refer to your blog as an 'open source work' to your prospective clients. Companies like Google give a lot of importance to 'open source work' while recruiting. Your blog can help you write your own ticket.

Become a ghostwriter

If you can pick other people's styles and tones of writing with ease, ghostwriting is the perfect way for you to earn money. A ghostwriter is expected to convey an author's ideas in the same way the author would. This work profile would require you to work closely with the author to understand their ideas.

Authors, business owners, and academics need ghostwriters all the time. While it's understandable that becoming a ghostwriter is not very easy, with the right exposure and consistency you can break in. You need to lay your hands on the best sources available to understand ghostwriting. Once you feel confident in your skills, you can start pitching your services.

To conclude, there is infinite scope in these four fields. Your pay goes up as your experience increases. The only thing you need to do right off the bat is to start somewhere. Pick the niche that interests you and watch as you grow.