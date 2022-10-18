A tribute to the Missile Man of India – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

The secretary of the organization, Shri Abdul Khalique, announced in the program that as a tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the NGO would distribute free school textbooks and stationaries to the children of daily laborers who cannot afford to send their children to schools. They will also arrange to impart computer education to the students of higher classes of those poor people so that their children become competent and able to earn their livelihood in the future.

Recently, this organization has also translated and published a world-acclaimed book by Salil Gewali titled --- “Great Minds on India” into the Urdu language, which will be formally launched by the eminent political leader of West Bengal next month.