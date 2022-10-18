A tribute to the Missile Man of India – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

By: Salil Gewali
A prestigious Muslim social-literary organization, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation” of Howrah, West Bengal, organized a day-long program to mark the 91st birth anniversary of the former President of India – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on 15 October 2022. Besides Bangladesh and Nepal, dignitaries and social activists from across the country were invited by the organization. The Minister of Development and Disaster Management of West Bengal, Shri Javed Ahmed khan, paid tribute to the Missile Man and highlighted his unparalleled contribution to the nation and how he inspired the youth and younger generation.
The secretary of the organization, Shri Abdul Khalique, announced in the program that as a tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the NGO would distribute free school textbooks and stationaries to the children of daily laborers who cannot afford to send their children to schools. They will also arrange to impart computer education to the students of higher classes of those poor people so that their children become competent and able to earn their livelihood in the future.
Recently, this organization has also translated and published a world-acclaimed book by Salil Gewali titled --- “Great Minds on India” into the Urdu language, which will be formally launched by the eminent political leader of West Bengal next month.