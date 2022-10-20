Paytm Payments Bank announces new interim CEO

By: Alessia

Paytm Payments Bank is recruiting a host of experienced individuals from India’s financial services and banking sectors, with a view to overseeing the digitalization of its payment platform. With India embarking on a rapid digital overhaul of its banking sector, including the embracing of paperless transactions, Paytm Payments Bank is attempting to position itself as a next-generation solution.

As part of its overhaul, Paytm Payments Bank has named Deependra Singh Rathore as its new interim CEO, with current CEO Satish Gupta opting to retire from the helm. Rathore has been working as its chief product and technology officer for some time, with the step up to interim CEO seemingly a natural step forward. Within its official press release, Paytm Payments Bank confirmed a new full-time CEO would be appointed in due course.

Former IRS officer, Sunil Chander Sharma, has also been appointed as the company’s new chief operating officer. Sharma’s remit spans the operator’s customer service department, as well as its retail operations, HR, administration, and its relationship with law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The bank is keen to cement itself as a major player in India's digital banking subsector, working at scale to deliver "technology-driven solutions". It is used by tens of millions of Indian consumers for all manner of digital payments.