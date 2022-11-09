General

Goa Minister says EV rates will fall once lithium batteries are manufactured in India

Goa Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said that once EV charging stations are set up, people will find it easy to charge their vehicles.
"Once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the price of EVs will come down from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 16 lakh," Sudin Dhavalikar said. (File Photo)
Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Tuesday that once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the rate of electrical vehicles (EVs) will come down to half compared to the present prices.

Dhavalikar, after disbursing subsidies to owners of EVs here, said that a tender will be floated for the installation of charging stations within the next two weeks.

He said that once the charging stations are set up, people will find it easy to charge any type of vehicle.

"Lithium batteries are not manufactured in India. When the batteries will be manufactured here, the rates of EVs would come down."

Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa's Power Minister

According to the minister, initially, when mobile phones were imported from other countries, their cost was high. But the rates fell after they were manufactured in the country.

"Once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the price of EVs will come down from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 16 lakh," he said. (KB/IANS)

