Goa Minister says EV rates will fall once lithium batteries are manufactured in India

Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Tuesday that once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the rate of electrical vehicles (EVs) will come down to half compared to the present prices.

Dhavalikar, after disbursing subsidies to owners of EVs here, said that a tender will be floated for the installation of charging stations within the next two weeks.

He said that once the charging stations are set up, people will find it easy to charge any type of vehicle.