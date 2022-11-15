The Power of Postcard Advertising.

By Isabella Thomas

If you’re looking for a creative, unique way to market your company’s products and services, postcards are a great place to start. This time-tested approach has several advantages over online strategies, some of which we’ll go over below. Read on to learn how postcards can help your business become a standout.

They’re Affordable

Because they’re sent through the United States Postal Service, postcards are an affordable form of mail marketing. Even when printing costs are considered, postcards are still much cheaper than launching online campaigns and sending sales letters. It only costs a few cents to send a postcard, with same-day printing available in most cases. Thanks to postcard marketing, there’s no need to wait to get your advertising efforts off the ground!

They’re Concise

Today’s shoppers tend to have short attention spans, which means the short-and-sweet nature of a postcard increases the chances that they’ll read the entire message. It’s easy to keep a postcard, so it will remind them of your offer even if they don’t plan to buy anything right away.

They’re Personal

Most people get postcards from friends and family, so sending them to potential customers is an easy way to give them the personalized attention they deserve.

Targeted Marketing is Easy

Unlike other advertising options, postcards always reach their intended recipients. That means small businesses can focus their efforts on certain demographics or geographical areas. By buying location-, behavior-, and age-specific mailing lists and sending out postcards, any business can achieve great results.

A Brand-Building Opportunity

Postcard marketing is a fantastic way for businesses to build brand consistency and strength. Position yourself as an industry expert, embed QR codes, or offer services that can’t be found anywhere else. The only limit is your creativity!

They’re Efficient

Today’s buyers are busy, and few have the time to sit through long sales videos and infomercials. When they get postcards with attention-grabbing, unique headlines, they’ll know what you’re offering, and they’ll be happy to buy it.

The Results Are Measurable

Marketing postcards make it easy to measure an ad campaign’s success. Results are trackable if you ask customers to fill out and submit their postcards or go online to respond to a marketing message. If they’re designed properly, sellers will know exactly how many leads have been generated, how interested customers are, and how much revenue came in.

Postcards are Versatile

One of the best things about postcards is that sellers can put anything they want on them. For instance, if you’re encouraging customers to take certain actions, simply give them instructions on how to do so. Because they’re short, to the point, and visually appealing, most people will gladly take a few seconds to respond to these marketing messages.

They Drive Site and Store Traffic

Marketing postcards are an easy way to bring more traffic to a company’s store, website, or social media page. They make communication simpler, and they’re an excellent way to send customers reminders about upcoming in-store and online events.

Try Postcard Marketing for Yourself and See the Results

Postcard marketing combines several promotional strategies into one. With help from us at Upswell Marketing, business owners everywhere will be able to reach their audiences and generate more revenue without overspending. Click to chat with us or give us a call to get started with your next campaign.