China takes dig at US as it again warns Bangladesh against Quad

Bangladesh should reject a “cold war mentality and bloc politics,” China told Dhaka’s ambassador this week as it criticized Washington’s policy to contain Beijing that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined in a speech last week.

This was China’s second apparent warning to Bangladesh in a little over a year. In May 2021, China’s envoy to Dhaka said that bilateral ties could be “substantially damaged” if the South Asian country joined the four-nation U.S.-led Quad grouping, although there had been no sign of Dhaka wanting to join it or be invited. China’s warning at that time provoked an unusually strong rebuke from Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen .

This time, the Chinese admonition was saltier, and it came via a foreign ministry statement issued about a Wednesday meeting between senior Chinese foreign ministry official Liu Jinsong and Bangladesh’s envoy in Beijing, Mahbub uz Zaman.

“The logic behind the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, AUKUS, the Quad grouping and the latest Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is U.S. ‘centrism’ and ‘exceptionalism,’ the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued Thursday.

“As a Bangladeshi proverb puts it, ‘a cock is bold on his own dunghill.’ As a result, it will only bring disgrace to itself, and at the same time undermine the regional cooperation framework and create bloc confrontation.”

Liu Jinsong (pictured below) serves as director-general of the Asian Affairs department at the ministry.

“China believes that countries in the region, including Bangladesh, will bear in mind the fundamental interests of their own countries and the region, uphold independence, reject the Cold War mentality and bloc politics, safeguard true multilateralism and defend the hard-won environment for peace and development in the region,” the statement went on to say.

The proverb cited in the press statement is, in fact, an old English one: “Every cock will crow upon his own dunghill.” According to The Oxford Dictionary of Proverbs, it means everyone is confident when on home ground.