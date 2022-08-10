North Korea delivers a letter to China criticising Pelosi's travel to Taiwan

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party (WPK) sent a formal message to the Communist Party of China denouncing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week as a "shameless provocation", Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.

In the "solidarity letter" sent to the party's central committee the previous day, the WPK also called the US House of Representative's trip a "serious infringement" of Beijing's sovereignty, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The WPK then expressed "full support" for the CPC and the Chinese government in their "just and legitimate" steps to "resolutely repulse the US arbitrariness" and pledged to continue offering full support over the Taiwanese issue, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying in its report.

Last week, Pyongyang's foreign ministry was quick in responding to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling it an "impudent interference" into the internal affairs of another nation.

North Korea has recently stressed its strong ties with China amid the heightening Washington-Beijing tensions. (AA/IANS)