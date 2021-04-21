Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

You can either use these ideas as guidelines or you can embark on an adventure by letting loose your creativity

Summer
Mix and match different colors from a color palette to create a vibrant, funky scheme. Pixabay

Now that we’re halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we’ll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and while it might not be feasible to jet off to the comfort of cozy hill stations or breezy beaches thanks to the pandemic, one can transform your home into a summer-friendly abode. Bhawana Bhatnagar, Founder, CASA Exotique, shares just the right ideas to get you started.

Keep It Light With White

If you want your home to look cool, clean, and classy, you cannot go wrong with white. From walls to windows to furniture, paint everything in white. You can then adorn your house with creamy and sandy textiles to achieve that chic look.

Go natural with flowers and plants

There are few things more comforting than the lap of mother nature, and if summer heat is preventing you from going outside, you can bring nature inside your home. Decorate your abode with plants and flowers — real, painted, or printed.

Summer
You can then adorn your house with creamy and sandy textiles to achieve that chic look. Pixabay

Add some funk with colors

Are you tired of the boring color scheme of your home? Then this is the perfect time for a makeover. Mix and match different colors from a color palette to create a vibrant, funky scheme. It gives you an energy boost every time you enter through the door.

Change the curtains

Gauzy panels not only add privacy and shield you from the sun, but they also keep away mosquitoes and other insects that breed during the summer season.

Summer
Depending on your taste, you can decorate your headboard in an infinite number of ways. Pixabay

Paint your furniture

Summertime means that you’ll be sitting outside a lot — maybe on a porch or a terrace or a veranda. If your patio furniture looks worn out, don’t worry. Just grab a brush and a bucket of paint — and voila! Make sure to pick out light, cool colors to enjoy the authentic summer vibe.

Summer
Every time you open your eyes, you are greeted by a wonderful sight. Pixabay

Use mirrors to create space

If you live in a metropolitan area and are running short of space, try hanging a mirror or two on your walls. Mirrors create an illusion of space and can make the surroundings feel more open and welcoming.

Add a canopy above your bed

Summertime is the time to live like royalty, and what better way to feel like a king/queen than hanging a canopy over your bed. Every time you open your eyes, you are greeted by a wonderful sight. An elegantly designed canopy hanging over your bed can emulate a series of ocean waves breaking against a quiet shore. If you’re sold on the idea, then we’d recommend using a white eyelet as it is a great fabric for canopies.

Decorate the headboard

Depending on your taste, you can decorate your headboard in an infinite number of ways. We would recommend either going all white or adding greenery with a statement piece. A botanical headboard would be a perfect addition to your bedroom decor. You can either use these ideas as guidelines or you can embark on an adventure by letting loose your creativity. The sky is the limit! (IANS/JC)

