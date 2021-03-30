Girls Need To Have Same Access To Education as Boys: Rajesh Shringarpure

Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays the role of Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilya’s father-in-law in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, says girls need to have the same access to education as boys do.

In the show, Ahilya shows eagerness to be educated. However, during the period that the show is based in, women were just expected to run the house.

In the show, Malhar Rao is a huge advocate of the empowerment of young girls, and Rajesh supports the stand.

“It goes without saying that girls should have the same right to education as boys. Educated individuals can make informed choices. Educating girls saves lives and builds stronger families, communities and economies,” he says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai gives out such a beautiful message about the importance of educating the girl child. I urge everyone to not look at their sons and daughters differently and treat them as equals. Provide them with equal opportunities to learn and grow for a better tomorrow,” he adds about the show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS/KR)