Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Globally, Up To 20% Of Groundwater Wells Are At Risk Of Drying...
EnvironmentLead Story

Globally, Up To 20% Of Groundwater Wells Are At Risk Of Drying Up

Aside from the vast quantities of water drained from underground sources, many areas have begun to suffer prolonged droughts as a result of global warming

0
Wells
In the coming decades, wells are at risk of drying up. Pixabay

Up to 20 percent of all the groundwater wells in the world are at risk of going dry in the near future, warn environmental scientists.

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, US examined records made of good construction for approximately 39 million wells around the world.

They found that between 6 and 20 percent of all of the wells around the world currently sit at no more than 16 feet below the water table in which they exist.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

This means that they are at risk of going dry in the coming decades, according to Scott Jasechko and Debra Perrone from the varsity. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Wells
Freshwater access may shortly become a luxury reserved for the wealthy. Pixabay

They also found that new good construction has, in many instances, not taken into consideration the reduced levels of groundwater, and therefore has not been dug deeper than older wells.

This practice will lead to the new wells running dry just as quickly as the older wells, the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Future Of The World Depends On Forest Restoration: Environmentalists

A similar study led by James Famiglietti and Grant Ferguson from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, and published in the same journal, revealed that the reason for shrinking volumes of water in aquifers is that humans remove more water than nature can replenish.

In addition to the massive amounts of water withdrawn from underground sources, many places have also begun to experience extended droughts due to global warming. They suggest that unless something changes, access to freshwater may soon become one of the privileges of the rich. (IANS/KB)

Previous articlePoison Bait Has Resulted In Mass Vulture Deaths In Nepal
Next articleHubble Captures Giant Star on the Edge of Destruction

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more
India

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more
Lead Story

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

Diabetes, Cancer & Pesticide Exposure May Raise Covid Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with metabolic diseases like Type-2 diabetes and cancer as well as those exposed to organophosphate pesticides can be at an increased risk of...
Read more

Career Paths To Consider In A Post-Pandemic World

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The global pandemic has created an upheaval in many businesses, bringing some industries like travel, tourism, and events to their knees, while creating extraordinary...
Read more

‘Backwaters’: A Movie About Children Who Have Gone Missing In God’s Country

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Film Producer Sunil Jain of SJP, Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS, and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios -- a leading film distribution and production house --...
Read more

How A Global Journalist Network Aids In The Exposure Of Organized Crime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Before she was murdered in 2017, Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating two companies named in the Panama Papers – a leak of millions of...
Read more

Experts Recommend ‘Smell Training’ To Combat Scent Loss Caused By Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about smell loss due to Covid-19, ditch steroids and try sniffing at least four different odors twice a day, suggest...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada