Rediscover Goa- beyond sun, sea, and sand

By: OLIVIA SARKAR

In order to collaboratively promote Goa as one of the most sought-after, high-potential tourist destinations in India and around the world, Airbnb and the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This cooperation aims to support community-led, economically regenerative tourism in the state and promote travel to lesser-known but distinctive areas.

Alongside the official start of "Rediscover Goa," a week-long celebration of Goa's rich cultural diversity outside of its beaches and vibrant nightlife, Airbnb and the Goa Tourism Department partnered to expand the state's homestay capacity and aid Goan homestay hosts in providing high-quality travel experiences to both domestic and foreign visitors.

The announcement highlights existing and forthcoming travel attractions in Goa while demonstrating the shared commitment to fostering the growth of a sustainable tourism ecosystem in the region. The cooperation will also increase the potential for tourism to provide jobs and sustainable living possibilities for the local community by organizing knowledge-sharing and training workshops for homestay Hosts.

There will be a focus on distinctive accommodations that allow more domestic and foreign visitors to experience Goa like never before and find some undiscovered jewels. Here are a few of the things that should be on the list of Rediscover Goa: