Redefine the definition of entertainment by experiencing the culture of luxury Casinos in Goa

The golden hour at Goa’s beaches fills people with a lot of memories for a lifetime as the masterpieces of sunsets and beaches being the stretches of sand beautify their captured moments and pictures of the serene view. However, nightlife and casinos fill them with lively experiences, lighting, sea tours and a lot more happening things that a person would always wish to stay there for long.

The blend of festivities with Goa’s casino culture gives another reason for people to visit here since the entire Goa and Casino Ships look so beautiful and elegant..just like a WOW!

Another tourist from Mumbai, Prateek Sharma also expressed his experience visiting Deltin Royale. He said, “Though I belong to Mumbai which is also a coastal area, the vibe, breeze and beach of Goa has a different beauty. While enjoying the beach moments with my friends, all of a sudden we heard music sounds and hooting from a ship passing through our location. We got to know about the theme party taking place at the casino and immediately we decided to go there and see what it offers. And, I am glad that we made the right decision, there was a poker tournament wherein, we also participated and felt like couldn’t have this night last forever. Because, of the environment, gaming experience, snacks and drinks, staff treatment and welcoming gestures, every small and big thing was up to the mark or I would say beyond expectations. I have decided, whenever I will visit Goa, I will never leave a chance to experience the casinos here”.

The city during peak season gets so loaded with people that organisers and staff at casinos start preparing themselves a few weeks before treating guests effectively and avoiding any chaos and mess. Adding to this, Manoj also says, “Managing crowd and delivering quality services during peak times is a multi-faceted task, and in our establishments, we use many streamlined processes, policies and technology to ensure a memorable experience for all our patrons. But ultimately, in a high-contact service industry like ours, what matters more is the human intervention and all the credit goes to our well-trained staff and seasoned management team who are continuously on their toes to ensure the best of services and offerings to our guests. We also take customer feedback very seriously and regularly gather feedback through our touchpoints to identify areas for improvement and act upon suggestions promptly”.

Moreover, with more influx of tourists in Goa, Deltin often sees a spike in visitors due to which, the traffic in casinos has increased approximately 10-15% Y-o-Y as compared to the last few years. Manoj mentioned, “We observe a balanced mix of both spontaneous and advanced bookings but we usually have a little spike in the number of visitors on weekends than the weekdays, but the line is often blurred.”

Though the biggest and longest festive season is also here in India where people specifically during Diwali parties prefer to play poker, rummy and many other RMG games, Deltin Royale hosts a variety of special events and tournaments throughout the year. These events are unique and curated specially to suit different sects of guests. To name a few, Deltin hosts tournaments like ‘SPIN’ which is a Roulette tournament, ‘Deltin Poker Tournament 9DPT which is popular with players that seek thrill in Poker, ‘Ace 21 ’ which is for Black Jack, ‘Super 9’ for Baccarat and many more. All these tournaments are unique and offer signature experiences that Deltin is reputed for which also encourages people to experience Goa’s casinos if they haven't had one yet.

Last but not least, Deltin is also renowned for organising tournaments, tailored to peoples’ personalised needs that add extra edge to their fun and entertainment, specifically during peak times. It has introduced luxury gaming to India on par with Las Vegas and Macau and is the pioneer in establishing India as a gaming and entertainment destination. For more than a decade, 'Deltin' has been a leader in luxury gaming, entertainment, and hospitality.