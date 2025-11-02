Goa Police Crack Highway Robbery Case, Arrest Notorious Criminal From Pune

Panaji, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Goa's Porvorim police have successfully solved a highway robbery case with the arrest of a notorious criminal from Pune, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest marks a significant step forward in the investigation of a daring robbery where suspects impersonating police officers looted cash worth Rs 8,00,000 from a vehicle on the highway last month.

According to Police Inspector Rahul Parab of Porvorim Police Station, the incident occurred on October 12, when a group of unknown persons posing as police officials stopped a vehicle and robbed the occupants of Rs 8 lakh in cash. Following the robbery, police formed multiple teams to identify and trace the culprits.

The investigation led teams to Pune, Kalyan, and Mumbai, where they carried out a series of coordinated raids. During one such operation, officers seized a scooter used by the accused from Ambivali, Thane, and brought it to Goa for further examination.

To trace the suspects, the Porvorim police team conducted extensive surveillance operations, camping for several days in the notorious Irani Basti areas of Pune and Ambivali, Thane. Despite the accused fleeing their localities before the raids, investigators continued to track their movements closely.