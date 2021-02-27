Saturday, February 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

This novel AI techniques provide over 80 percent accuracy in predicting human-wildlife conflict in the Bramhapuri forest division in the test results

0
maternal health
The technology has helped non-profit organization. Pixabay

Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of dropping out from the health information program. The technology has helped non-profit organization ARMMAN to personalize interventions and retain women in the health programs, improving maternal health outcomes.

Test results demonstrated that the use of AI technology was able to bring down the risk of drop-offs by up to 32 percent for women at high risk of dropping out, Google has announced. ARMMAN runs mMitra, a free mobile voice call service that sends timely and targeted preventive care information to expectant and new mothers.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Adherence to such public health programs is a big challenge but timely intervention to retain people is beneficial to improve maternal health outcomes,” Google said. The team is currently working towards scaling this to more than 300,000 women in mMitra.

“We are excited to continue to support ARMMAN as the project team increases the reach of this technology to over one million mothers and children in 2021,” the tech giant said in a statement on Saturday.

maternal health
AI technology was able to bring down the risk of drop-offs. Pixabay

To support ARMMAN’s growing efforts, Google.org has committed another $530,000 to scale the use of AI for social good to reach underserved women and children. Google AI is helping Indian nonprofits and universities solve big challenges in the field of public health, conservation, agriculture, and education. The company announced Google Research India, an AI Lab in Bengaluru, in 2019.

In 2020, Google announced AI for Social Good would support six projects from NGOs and academic collaborations to utilize the application of AI to assist underserved communities that have not traditionally benefited from the prowess of AI. With technical and scientific contributions from Google Research and Singapore Management University, Wildlife Conservation Trust designed AI models that help predict human-wildlife conflict in the Bramhapuri forest division in Tadoba, Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Google To Explore AI Models In Breast Cancer Diagnosis

These novel AI techniques provide over 80 percent accuracy in predicting human-wildlife conflict in the Bramhapuri forest division in the test results. This work is currently being field-tested in Chandrapur district, Madhya Pradesh, to ensure safe deployment, Google said. In yet another example of AI, Google said that creation tools in low-resource languages suffer from very low accuracy, adding barriers to content creation.

The team at AI4Bharat and IIT Madras, with support from Google, has developed state-of-the-art Natural Language Understanding tools to develop open-language models for two low-resource languages (Konkani, Maithal), making story-reading easier for more than 70,000 children. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleJourney of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!
Next articleSmartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more
Entertainment

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of...
Read more

Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school's cricket academy, a...
Read more

Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to test humans for Covid-19. According to the...
Read more

Aerobic Exercise May Help Slow Memory Loss For Older Adults

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia, says new research. The findings indicate that a six-month aerobic...
Read more

Bacteria To Defeat Infections Afflicting People With Cystic Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a slimy strategy used by bacteria to defeat antibiotics and other drugs used to combat infections afflicting people with cystic fibrosis. Cystic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hollis Houtman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Bradly Duell on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nadine Fennescey on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kratom detox on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung tablets on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones297.shabbirahsan.com/p/53 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada