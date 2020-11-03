Governance System Excluded Migrants During Lockdown

While the media gave migrants a voice during the lockdown, what became clear nevertheless is their near-total exclusion from local governance systems in the destination states, alongside near-total blindness by the state to their very existence, says a study.

Kerala is an exception, as the critical role of local panchayats and decentralized decision-making became evident in alleviating the hardships faced by the workers post-lockdown, said the study by the University of East Anglia in the UK in partnership with Indian NGO PRADAN.

Governance in India, including local governance, is entirely place-based, with migrant workers, despite their significant economic contributions, having no say therein.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

This is despite the fact that almost a fourth of India’s population, over 300 million, are migrants settled for various durations in different parts of the country, according to the study published in The European Journal of Development Research.

Of these, close to 30 million are seasonal migrant workers, of which 85 percent are men, providing cheap labor to the destination economy and bolstering consumption in their home states through remittances.

The research was conducted jointly by the University of East Anglia Professor Nitya Rao and PRADAN’s Nivedita Narain, Shuvajit Chakraborty, Arundhita Bhanjdeo, and Ayesha Pattnaik.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

This study explored the experiences of low-income migrant workers from a remote and poor rural location in the state of Bihar to four different states — Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Following the national lockdown from March 25 these men were stranded, jobless overnight, and desperately trying to return home, in the absence of food or shelter in their destinations.

This study was conducted in three distinct stages: pre-pandemic, during the pandemic-induced lockdown, and after the migrants returned to their homes.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: रंगबाजी हार रही, विकास फिर से जीत रहा है : मोदी

The nationwide lockdown brought all travel to a halt. Some easing of restrictions for migrant workers was announced on May 1, and later that week the government announced special trains for workers to travel home.

The research showed that social policy frameworks in the destination states, or their absence, played a key role in shaping migrant experience.

Kerala, with better social infrastructure, but also a specific legal and policy framework recognizing the role and contributions of migrant workers as “guest workers”, was able to respond more effectively to their needs and demands.

Also Read: Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India

Amongst the other states, Maharashtra falls in between, with some recognition of workers’ rights yet divided by a strong movement of regional pride and exclusivity.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh emerge at the bottom, offering no rights or benefits to the migrant workers, said the study. (IANS)