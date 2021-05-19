Gram Flour: A Solution To All Skin And Hair Problems

Besan or gram flour has long been used in India for its many benefits for skin and hair care. In fact, it is a traditional home remedy used right from the time when one is a baby. Besan in the form of uptans or epilation formula for baby hair, during adulthood in a myriad number of packs and scrubs, to take care of beauty issues right from acne to tanning, cleansing, and exfoliating. Not surprisingly, the world is now waking up to this must-have beauty essential that is gram flour.

Dr. Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic Surgeon, and Wellness Expert, 9Muses Wellness Clinic, Gurugram takes you through the various ways to use gram flour and also gives you recipes for packs and treatments you can make and apply at home.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Natural Hair Remover

In India, gram flour has been used to remove fine facial hair. In fact, a gram flour scrub is used to remove hair from all over the body for babies. If you are tired of threading and waxing your face, you could try gram flour hair removal as well. Just keep a few things in mind before you start. For starters, steam your face so that the pores open and the hair is easier to remove from the roots; Don’t rub too harshly as that might cause your skin to become inflamed and irritated. Don’t forget to do a patch test first to check if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in the home remedy and don’t be impatient because you will have to repeat the treatment a number of times before you get the results you want.

Remedy

Step 1: Make a paste with gram flour and fenugreek powder and yogurt.

Step 2: Apply this over the areas where you want to remove hair.

Step 3: Allow it to dry. Wet your face with a little water and scrub away the paste.

Brings glow to the skin

Gram flour packs work wonders in absorbing the excess oil and cleansing your skin as well. Gram flour has alkalizing properties that keep the pH levels of your skin balanced. It is also very absorbent and soaks up all the extra oil. Gram flour has been used for brightening one’s skin tone for centuries and its super cleansing properties leave your face looking its best.

Remedy

Add half a cup besan, a pinch of turmeric powder, and a quarter cup of fresh milk to create a smooth paste. Apply evenly on your face and neck area and leave it on for 20-25 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water to notice the glow.

Removes dark patch from the elbow

Tanning and darkening of elbows are one of the most difficult and stubborn areas to remove black spots. But there are certain home remedies to help you to get rid of dark and black elbows. Gram flour cleanses the area and also provides mild exfoliation. Lemon juice acts as a natural bleach that will help to reduce the darkness from your elbows.

Remedy

Add a teaspoonful of lime juice to a teaspoon full of gram flour to make it a paste. You have to balance out the consistency of the paste by carefully adding or reducing the lemon juice to make it a little thicker. Apply the mixture and rub in a circular motion on your elbows. Allow it to dry and wash it off with cold water.

Cures Dry Skin

Are you wondering how we can make such contradictory statements, especially when we have just talked about how gram flour can help deal with oily skin? Well, that is the wonder of gram flour that helps control oiliness and also tackles dry, scaly skin. When besan is mixed with milk cream (malai), it acts as a wonderful moisturizer. You could also add some olive oil or almond oil and get the same results.

Remedy

Step 1: Mix gram flour and milk cream to make a paste

Step 2: Apply this to your face and neck

Step 3: Wash it off before it dries completely

Best for exfoliation

Exfoliating should be an essential part of your beauty routine because if you do not scrub away all the dead skin cells, the debris starts to pile up leaving your skin looking dull and lifeless. While there are hundreds of scrubs available in the market, there’s nothing like a good, homemade gram flour scrub to get the glow back on your face. And it’s environment-friendly as well.

Remedy

Step 1: Combine 3 teaspoons of gram flour with 1 teaspoon ground oats, 2 teaspoons of cornflour, and milk.

Step 2: Gently rub this on your damp face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Wash off

Hair cleanser

Has your hair turned dull and lifeless because of all the commercially available shampoos and cleansers? Well, maybe it’s time to try a homemade hair cleanser.

Remedy

Step 1: Make a simple thin paste of besan and water. Take as much gram flour and water as you think is necessary to cover your scalp.

Step 2: Apply the paste evenly all over your scalp.

Step 3: Leave on for 10 minutes and wash off.

Tan lightener

If you want to go back to your natural coloring, ditch the harsh chemical tan lighteners and try gram flour instead for tan removal. With its multipurpose benefits, there is nothing quite like gram flour and the best part is that it is almost always available in your kitchen. Gram flour has been used for de-tanning and brightening one skin tone for centuries and its super cleansing properties leave your face looking its best ever. Try this kitchen remedy today.

ALSO READ: Here’s How You Restore Collagen In Your Skin

Remedy

Step 1: Mix 4 teaspoons of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric, 1 teaspoon of curd, and the juice of a lemon. The vitamin C in lemon will reduce pigmentation, while dahi will moisturize your skin.

Step 2: Add a pinch of salt for exfoliating benefits

Step 3: Apply to your skin and face daily and you will see results after prolonged use. (IANS/JC)

(Besan, Besan face packs, Besan powder, Gram flour in Hindi, What is besan)