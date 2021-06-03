Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!

The Indian government is taking a lot of efforts to provide menstrual products free of cost to all the menstruators who cannot afford them in schools and colleges

0
Green menstruation
the average woman's first cycle and menopause you can expect some 450 periods. Pixabay

“I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order,” said John Burroughs. In the last few centuries, instead of living with nature man has tried to conquer it, probably that’s the price we are paying today. Be it a deadly pandemic, devastating cyclones, destructing landslides, volcanoes, earthquakes, and whatnot. The “Earth is bleeding”. It’s time to put the brakes and find ways to live with nature.

In India, with social media coverage, NGOs working towards helping people with menstrual hygiene, and Bollywood celebrities talking about menstruation there is a lot of awareness generated about menstrual hygiene and its products. With this, there is also an increase in the consumption of plastic sanitary pads by almost 8 times.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

If we go by facts then between the average woman’s first cycle and menopause you can expect some 450 periods. During those 450 periods, the average woman uses between 12000- 15000 pads, tampons, and panty liners as per the Rochester institute of technology report. One sanitary pad has the plastic equivalent to five plastic bags, so one woman is using menstrual hygiene products equivalent to 60,000 – 75,000 plastic bags. Also, one sanitary pad takes up to 500-800 years to decompose. And remember these statistics are excluding the plastic wrapper of the sanitary pads and the tampons and the plastic applicator of tampons.

Green menstruation
one sanitary pad takes up to 500-800 years to decompose. Pixabay

Taking these statistics into consideration and considering that there are 355 million menstruators in India, out of which two-thirds are using tampons and pads, women are disposing of almost 12 billion sanitary pads per year.

If we bury them they will not degrade and will add to the plastic burden of the earth in the landfills and oceans and if we burn them they release toxic carcinogenic chemicals like furans and dioxins. In this race of achieving better and better, we have unknowingly done significant damage to the earth. It’s time we start working towards a world where everyone has access to sustainable menstrual hygiene products or I would say “Green menstruation”.

Green menstruation is the term used where women use biodegradable menstrual hygiene products, green because they are environment friendly. The products include menstrual cups, organic cotton-based pads, reusable cloth pads, and period panties. These options are not only environment friendly but also pocket friendly and good for women’s vaginal and reproductive health.

Pocket friendly because instead of 10 sanitary napkins per period they have to buy 1 menstrual cup or 5 reusable cotton or cloth pads for almost 12 periods.

Green menstruation
Women are ready to talk about periods along with a massive environment protection drive. Pixabay

Vaginal and reproductive health-friendly because their usage decreases the incidence of rashes, vaginal infections and drastically decreases the incidence of new-age problems like endometriosis, adenomyosis, cervical cancer. These problems arise due to harmful chemicals in plastic pads i.e. dioxins and furans. And obviously, environmentally friendly because these sustainable products produce only 0.6 per cent of the waste as compared to single-use plastic pads.

We need to rethink period education. Thanks to Bollywood and celebrities talking about menstruation there is a perfect storm of cultural change. Women are ready to talk about periods along with a massive environment protection drive.

ALSO, READ- Covid19 Can Remain Infectious On Surfaces For Long Periods Of Time: Study

I think this is the perfect time when along with period education we can make women aware of sustainable menstrual hygiene products and the impact on the environment. The Indian government is taking a lot of efforts to provide menstrual products free of cost to all the menstruators who cannot afford them, in schools and colleges. Instead of providing sanitary pads, it would be ideal to give and educate a menstrual cup to a girl, it will not only have a positive environmental impact but will also help in the economic growth of the country. All changes start at home, and to help the government, even if we start giving one menstrual cup to our house help and educate her it will fill a huge gap.

Things are changing, with an increase in education of women they are making informed choices.

The damage from our throwaways is accumulating somewhere. We can all make a difference. Every step towards sustainability counts. (IANS/AD)

Previous articleWhatsApp Introduced New Feature For Businesses!
Next articlePerfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more
Lead Story

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

Perfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Today's mattress market is more diversified and the options are more than you can imagine. From memory foam mattresses to mattresses in a box,...
Read more

Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
"I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order," said John Burroughs. In the last few...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduced New Feature For Businesses!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new features to help business chat with people with ease and grow further. The company said that it has cut...
Read more

India Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital adoption is fast increasing in rural India with a spurt in smartphone usage, as the total active internet population is likely to touch...
Read more

Effective Ways To Prevent Damp Walls During The Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Many people believe that dampness on walls is due to faulty wall, flooring, or ceiling work in our neighbor's home. However, even a poorly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada