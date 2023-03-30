Fast-Food Chains British and Australian Travelers Wish They Had in their Home Countries

The fact that you get to try so many new foods is one of the reasons people love to travel so much. Food tourism is huge and set to get even bigger in particular amongst millennials. According to a new report which has been compiled by Research and Markets culinary tourism is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%, which means that by 2027, the industry will be worth at least $1.8 billion.

Food is a big part of why people travel and do so to all parts of the world. They want to experience something new. That includes eating something they have never tried before. Unsurprisingly when they find a cuisine or dish that they particularly like, when they get home they seek a way of eating it again.

Brits and Australians particularly like their fast food, so we thought we would take a look at some of the chains that they flock to while abroad which are yet to open in either country.

Here are a few examples:

Cookout

This small US chain has 326 branches spread throughout South-east America. They serve a huge range of food including North Carolina-style pork barbecue. There are no tables, it is takeout only. Given the fact that both the Brits and Australians love their barbies, there is no doubt that the Cookout format would do well in both countries. Sometimes you get sick of pizzas and burgers, but don't fancy an Indian or Chinese takeaway. For those times, Cookout would provide the perfect option.

Chipotle

Mexican food has a growing fan base. It offers tasty dishes for meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans, which fits in perfectly with the fact that Brits and Australians are both keen to add variety to their diets. The Australians want Chipotle so much that they have started an online petition in the hopes that the company will open a few branches there.

PF Chang’s

Chinese American Food has grown extremely fast in popularity. This fusion cuisine offers something for every taste. In America, several large chains are serving it, including PF Chang's. They already have 300 stores worldwide, but, as yet have not entered the Australian market and have only one restaurant in the UK. Given that Australians and Brits adore Chinese food that situation is surely set to change soon. According to a survey carried out by Roy Morgan Research , in 2018, Chinese food is the number one favorite cuisine for Australians.

Wendy's

Burger chains are popular in both the UK and Australia, which makes it strange that there are no Wendy's Burger outlets in either country. But that is about to change. According to Forbes Wendy's is planning to enter both markets during 2023. Well, they are planning to re-enter both marketplaces. They tried and failed to launch in both Australia and the UK 20 years ago. But tastes have changed, and fast food is much more popular than it was. People also want something a little different, so there is a good chance that Wendy's square patties and frosty shakes will go down a storm this time around.

Popeye's

This chicken sandwich franchise opened a few branches in the UK, in the early 2000s. A launch that went so well that 350 more are planned. The fact that Popeye's is one of those fast-food chains Brits have been dreaming about having access to for some time should not come as a surprise. Brits are famously mad for a bit of fried chicken. KFC has over 1,000 stores there.

Interestingly Popeye's has also got its eye on the Australian market. Again, this is not surprising when you realize that 2.2 million Australians say that they eat fried chicken, at least once a week.

