Is humanity under threat?

How would a person feel if he/she participates in a religious procession and gets mercilessly pelted with stones by people following other faiths? This happened during the auspicious day of Ram Navami in India on March 30. There were several reports of stone-pelting and relentless arson attacks in many states across the country. One person each was killed in West Bengal and Maharashtra in that barbaric violence, while one minor boy was shot dead by the Muslim mobsters in Bihar. Similar reports of stone pelting and arson occurred during Ram Navami "shobha yatra" in Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. What is shocking is that stones were pelted even by the women and children from the terraces of their buildings. Do their parents teach their children to hurl stones at innocent people?

What is disgusting is that TMC supremo and the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee quickly rubbed salt into the wounds of the aggrieved community. She said that processions should avoid passing through the locality dominated by a "specific" community. This statement further aggravated the situation, leading to many more cases of violent attacks upon the indigenous Hindu Bengali. Those “intolerant communities” set fire to the shops and houses of the distressed natives. It seems that the Bengal Chief Minister believes that we can protect the democratic ethos of the country by appeasing specific communities only. It may be mentioned that these kinds of vicious attacks on holy processions or gatherings by specific communities are a regular phenomenon across the country. Do we know that all those "liberal and intellectuals brigands" who spread the narrative of "intolerance" quietly go into hibernation when Hindus are attacked?