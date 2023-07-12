Pros and Cons of QuickBooks vs Sage

By Terrance Morgan

QuickBooks is a business accounting platform that has been a go-to classic for bookkeeping and other financial processes. QuickBooks organizes all the business data, reports, financial records, etc., for the user, making all of this information easier to access, study and manage. It also allows the user to easily keep up with payroll and other financial processes of the business-like sales, expenses, and purchases.

Sage is accounting software that organizes, facilitates, and simplifies a variety of accounting tasks. Over the last 20 years, Sage has been widely used for financial management and has more than 6 million users today. it is known for creating financial reports, record keeping, and overall business management. No matter the size or industry, it is useful for businesses of all sizes. Sage can be used for almost anything, from handling easy jobs to managing complex financial systems and practices.

Similarities

QuickBooks and Sage both offer entry-level packages for small and growing businesses by making the software pocket-friendly and easy to use. The price point of both the services comes to the same level hence making it similar in the aspect of product pricing. Both services can be hosted on the Cloud to attain security and remote access with competitive Azure Virtual Desktop Pricing .

Differences

There are notable differences between Sage and QuickBooks. There are similarities between QuickBooks and Sage up till the version Sage 50. For established and growing businesses, Sage is a better option. Many companies that use sage have a dedicated Controller (as opposed to a bookkeeper, which is common with QuickBooks users).

Sage is known for its industry-specific business management tools and options like Real Estate, Manufacturing, Construction Wholesale Distribution, etc.

QuickBooks Pros and Cons

As with any other administration tool, QuickBooks has its pros and cons. Some of them are: -

QuickBooks Pros

1. It is efficient.

2. Easy-to-use

3. Inexpensive Pricing

4. Good accounting options

5. Flexible with third-party applications

6. Financial Reporting and Money Management features

7. Automated synchronization with the bank accounts

8. Cloud support options with QuickBooks Desktop Cloud Hosting

QuickBooks Cons

1. Unstable Software

2. Lack Of key reports apart from accounting

3. Business and industry-specific features, such as barcode scanning, eCommerce, and lot tracking are not provided

4. Limited File size

5. Cap on the number of users, who can use the software

6. Lacks Personalization options



Sage Pros and Cons

Apart from accounting, Sage also focuses on other aspects of a business make it an advanced form of accounting software. It is known for more tools and services that it provides. The following are the pros and cons of using Sage in your business:

Sage Pros

1. Provides Expense tracking

2. Cloud-based project management

3. Personalized invoices and quotations

4. Multiple users can collaborate on a single project

5. A variety of packages that allows the users to choose from. Starts from basic accounting needs, right up to advanced project management services

Sage Cons

1. If compared to other programs, it is not at all User-Friendly

2. Difficult to set up and incorporate in the business

3. Lacks information tutorials, making it difficult if stuck with a process