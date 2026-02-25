Gujarat Proposes Mandatory Parental Consent for Marriage Registration, Citing ‘Love Jihad’ Concerns

The Gujarat government has proposed amendments to the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, mandating parental consent and notification as part of a revised marriage registration process. The move, tabled in the State Assembly on 20 February 2026 under Rule 44, has been framed by the government as a measure to prevent alleged misuse of the existing system and address concerns related to “love jihad”.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi described the proposal as a “matter of public importance”, stating that while the government is “not against love marriages”, it seeks to “protect the dignity of girls and sanatan dharma”. He alleged that “under the name of love jihad, a game is being played in the state” and said a “strong armour” is needed for young women.

Referring to specific districts including Panchmahal, Banaskantha, Navsari and Mehsana, Sanghavi cited instances of alleged irregularities. “If any Salim changes his identity and becomes Suresh to trap innocent girls, he will be taught a lesson for life,” he said in the Assembly.