Japan Bans Indian Mango Imports Over Health Compliance Concerns Amid Peak Season

Japan has banned mango shipments from India, citing non-compliance with its health and phytosanitary standards. This move has disrupted over two decades of continued mango trade between the two nations, which has come in the midst of the prime mango season and has impacted the export of a number of mango varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, and Banganapalli.

Japan is well-known for its strict and rigid rules when it comes to health standards, and has a zero-tolerance policy for invasive pests like fruit flies which are considered a hazard to domestic agriculture.

Before the annual mango import season commences, Japan deploys a batch of quarantine officials tasked with evaluating the Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities — centers responsible for disinfecting the crop yields — in India.

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VHT, a non-chemical procedure, involves the usage of controlled heat and humid conditions to eliminate pests and starve fruit flies larvae. VHT treatment of mango yields is a mandatory process as part of the trade deal between the two countries.

At a VHT facility located in Uttar Pradesh’s Rehmanpur region, Japanese officials conducted an evaluation in March 2026, and found major lapses in the fumigation and disinfection procedures. As a result, Japan’s Yokohama Plant Protection Association announced that Indian Mango Shipments, dated after March 25 2026, would no longer be accepted.

Back in 1986, Japanese authorities, citing fruit-flies concerns in mango crops, had banned mango imports The ban was lifted two decades later in 2006 after India bolstered its treatment standards and protocols.

Even though mango exports to Japan make up for a small portion of India’s total mango exports, this recent suspension of trade with Japan has called the nation’s agricultural standards and reputation into question. Suspension of mango trade with Japan could lead to a potential domino-effect, and may influence other importers to pull off trade and scare away potential buyers.