Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

A greater awareness of the linguistic characteristics of 'fake' reviews can allow online users to spot the 'real' from the 'fake' for themselves

0
gut instinct
Trust gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms. Pixabay

While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine reviews posted online, say researchers. The study, published in the journal Information & Management, suggests that a greater awareness of the linguistic characteristics of ‘fake’ reviews can allow online users to spot the ‘real’ from the ‘fake’ for themselves.

“We often assume that the human brain is no match for a computer, but in actual fact, there are certain things we can do to train the mind in approaching some aspects of life differently,” said researcher Snehasish Banerjee from the University of York in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, the team involved 380 people to respond to questions about three hotel reviews — some authentic, others fake — based on their perception of the reviews. The users could rely on the same cues that computer algorithms use to discern ‘fake’ reviews, which includes the number of superlatives in the review, the level of details, if it was easy to read, and appeared noncommittal.

gut instinct
Figure out between fake and genuine reviews posted online. Pixabay

For those already skeptical of online reviews, this was a relatively straightforward task, but most could not identity factors such as easy to read’ and ‘non-committal’ like a computer algorithm could. In the absence of this skill, the participants relied on ‘gut instinct’. “The outcomes were surprisingly effective,” Banerjee said.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

“Following this study, we are recommending that people need to curb their instincts on truth and deception bias — the tendency to either approach online content with the assumption that it is all true or all fake respectively — as neither method works in the online environment,” Banerjee added.

According to the researcher, online users often fail to detect fake reviews because they do not proactively look for deception cues. “There is a need to change this default review reading habit, and if a reading habit is practiced long enough, they will eventually be able to rely on their gut instinct for fake review detection,” Banerjee noted. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: Customized Diets Could Be Key To Optimizing Mental Health
Next articleUS Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Best Sites To Play Andar Bahar Online

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Graham Playing Andar Bahar is fun, especially when playing on a user-friendly site. It’s a game where you play and win. Besides, it’s...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more
Lead Story

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Best Sites To Play Andar Bahar Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Graham Playing Andar Bahar is fun, especially when playing on a user-friendly site. It’s a game where you play and win. Besides, it’s...
Read more

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to...
Read more

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine...
Read more

Study: Customized Diets Could Be Key To Optimizing Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle changes and customized diets could be key to optimizing mental health, a new study suggests. The study indicates that significant customized diets and...
Read more

Study: One In Four People, Maybe Living With Some Degree Of Hearing Loss By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide, or one in four people, maybe living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, and at least 700...
Read more

Rare India: Commit To A Life That Puts Planet And People First

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Climate crisis is real, and the travel industry is affected in so many ways that there is an immediate need to address how...
Read more

World Wildlife Day: Here Are Some Wildlife Sanctuaries Worth Visiting

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With millions of species breathing on earth, the world celebrates Wildlife Day today, March 3, to raise awareness of global flora and fauna. There...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Juul Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
JUUL Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Keluaran Sydney on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada