Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview 'Happy To See How Social Media Is Being Used To Help The...
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

‘Happy To See How Social Media Is Being Used To Help The Needy’, Says Actor Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet says he has a chain of volunteers in different cities including Mumbai, Pune, and his native city Varanasi, besides many other cities in Uttar Pradesh, where he is constantly helping people

0
Vineet
Staying strong, not panicking, protein-heavy food, breathing exercise, taking steam, and consuming certain herbs are mentioned in Ayurveda, too. Wikimedia commons

“Mukkabaaz” actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is also an Ayurveda physician, has constantly been trying to help people with bed, oxygen, medicines through social media, during the ongoing Covid crisis. He says this is how a powerful platform as social media ought to be used.

“I am so glad that in the last few months requests of beds, oxygen, and other things from the needy — especially the family of Covid-19 patients — are being shared as much as possible, and those needs are being fulfilled. On social media, people are putting up posts and there are good people standing by each other. Many of my friends and I are doing the same. This is how social media should be used during a crisis like a global pandemic, for help and support,” Vineet told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Being a doctor who also suffered from Covid earlier, he also emphasized mental health and how stress and anxiety could possibly affect the body and breathing and, in turn, blood pressure and oxygen levels.

Vineet
The more anxious and stressed our body gets, (the more it) affects our heart and blood pressure and, naturally, oxygen level. Pixabay

“We, as doctors are trained to handle crisis first. Remember, if you are a youngster, middle-aged with no other medical complications like heart disease or diabetes, and if you have good immunity, then your possibility of quick recovery from Covid would be higher with home care. Staying strong, not panicking, protein-heavy food, breathing exercise, taking steam, and consuming certain herbs are mentioned in Ayurveda, too. These help in recovery. The more anxious and stressed our body gets, (the more it) affects our heart and blood pressure and, naturally, oxygen level. I know it is tough to stay positive and strong amidst the crisis, but what else can we do?” shared the actor.

ALSO READ: ‘Yoga And Meditation Are My Anchors’, Says Actor Masumeh Makhija

Vineet says he has a chain of volunteers in different cities including Mumbai, Pune and his native city Varanasi, besides many other cities in Uttar Pradesh, where he is constantly helping people. “One of the problems is the numbers available online are not always working. Out of five phone numbers, maybe be one responds quickly. So, we are trying to generate that source to the needy, so that one does not have to hustle by calling too many sources to find out,” he said.

“Verifying information is another matter, and when one is in need of injection or oxygen, we are only going by prescription. Always remember, if you have recovered from Covid-19, you are a warrior. Donate plasma, and help another person in need. Each one can save one — at least try once,” Vineet signed off. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleCinema Is Meant To Be A Shared Experience: Ben Rekhi
Next articleHow Age Impacts Fertility In Men And Women

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Notable Revolutions In World History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
India

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Lead Story

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other...
Read more

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health and sleep of nearly one in five older adults worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey. More...
Read more

Indians Reveal Little Things They Did To Make Their Lock down Days Complete

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over half of all Indians surveyed in a recent poll say that they have become conscious of the environment -- including growing plants, become...
Read more

Know About Zakat, One Of The Five Basic Tenets Of Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakat is one of the five basic tenets of Islam. Zakat means purity. Thus, this implies that a man purifies his yearly earnings by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada