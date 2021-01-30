Saturday, January 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus
Lead StoryLife Style

Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

The documentary will be screened at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival

0
virus
The outbreak of Covid19. Pixabay

Forewarned is forearmed. This was exactly what China suppressed when it came to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and other parts of its country. Bringing this crucial aspect of deliberate camouflage by her native country is the well-known Chinese director Nanfu Wang’s latest documentary “In The Same Breath”. The film goes on to add to the infinitely growing list of atrocities committed by China in the past including the Tiananmen Square massacre and the continuing crimes against Tibetans and the Uyghur Muslims.

The documentary pointedly portrays how one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, flouting its moral and legal responsibility, deliberately and systematically, hid the outbreak of Covid-19. Instead of forewarning its citizens and the world at large, the nation, and its leaders downplayed the break out of the virus, through the State-controlled media, including television. Hardly behooving, a country which has the world’s largest population and is one of the fastest developing economies having commercial and trading relations with multiple countries.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Contrary to taking corrective steps, the authorities are depicted in the movie banning social-media posts about Corona, barring symptomatic persons from getting admitted into hospitals, and penalizing doctors who had the honesty and courage to speak up about the virus and the risks it entails. Precisely this clampdown, the film stresses resulted in a large number of deaths, and most importantly, keeping Chinese citizens and the world at large uninformed about the disease and its fallouts.

Virus
Documentary related to the virus. IANS

In a despatch, The Washington Post has stated that the film talks about “eight doctors being punished for spreading rumors about unknown pneumonia’ after discussing the virus in private group texts — a warning repeated by state news anchors for days. A public-address announcement blares: “A reminder from the police: obey laws and regulations for online activities’ in the streets. A man is taken to the police station and fingerprinted for a cellphone video of a long line outside a funeral home”.

ALSO READ: The Impact Of Chinese, Hispanic &amp; Haitian Migrants On Trinidad, Guyana And Suriname

Wang is equally critical of the US in the film where more than four lakh deaths and nearly 26 million confirmed cases have been reported. In an interview to the website Deadline, she said: “The more I saw what happened in the US, I had more questions. I would say it was my political awakening moment of seeing the US in a new way that I never did.”

Adopting guerrilla filmmaking, Wang’s film has been shot with several cameras and freelancers, who have filmed in hospitals, emergency wards, and ambulances. The documentary will be screened at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival and is expected on HBO later this year. Financed by HBO, the film was specially screened for The Washington Post. (IANS)

Previous articleChildhood Trauma Is Linked To Multiple Sclerosis
Next article“One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood”, Says Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Sayani Gupta States Revolutionary Nature Of Short Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of filmmaking has always been revolutionary in...
Read more
Lead Story

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more
India

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sayani Gupta States Revolutionary Nature Of Short Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of filmmaking has always been revolutionary in...
Read more

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,...
Read more

Taking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a regular afternoon nap can keep your brain sharp as a new study suggests that afternoon napping is linked to better mental agility. The...
Read more

“One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood”, Says Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begs to differ when you tell him he is typecast in a particular kind of roles. He insists it is the Bollywood...
Read more

Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forewarned is forearmed. This was exactly what China suppressed when it came to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and other parts...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada