Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Harley-Davidson Announces Its First Ever Electric Bicycle
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Harley-Davidson Announces Its First Ever Electric Bicycle

The price of the electric bicycle is yet to be announced

0
Harley Davidson
Harley Davidson launches its first ever electric bicycle 'Serial 1.' Flickr

 Harley-Davidson has unveiled its first-ever electric bicycle inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle from 1903.

The new business called ‘Serial 1 Cycle Company’ started as a project within the motorcycle manufacturer’s product development center.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harley davidson
The electric bicycle will come with white tires, leather saddle, hand grips, and sleek black frame. Twitter

In terms of design, the bicycle will come with white tires, a leather saddle, handgrips, and a sleek black frame.

The company plans to bring its first line of electric bicycle products to the market in spring 2021.

The price of the electric bicycle is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO

According to the company, the global bicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6 percent from 2020 to 2025.

In addition, BMW is making electric bikes and motorcycles, Audi is manufacturing electric mountain bikes, Mercedes-Benz unveiled an electric scooter, Ford acquired e-scooter startup Spin, and Jeep recently unveiled a high-powered electric mountain bike. (IANS)

Previous articleSourav Ganguly: IPL 2020 Is The Best Tournament So Far

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Sourav Ganguly: IPL 2020 Is The Best Tournament So Far

NewsGram Desk - 0
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been overwhelmed with the response which the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is getting in...
Read more
Business

LinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

NewsGram Desk - 0
The global professional networking platform LinkedIn, which has more than 722 million users, ensures that three people are hired every minute and new features...
Read more
Entertainment

Undiscovered Music Trends For Indian Music Listeners

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you remember the times when people used to go to various music stores to find Cassettes and CDs of newly released albums? While...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Harley-Davidson Announces Its First Ever Electric Bicycle

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 Harley-Davidson has unveiled its first-ever electric bicycle inspired by the brand's very first motorcycle from 1903. The new business called ‘Serial 1 Cycle Company' started...
Read more

Sourav Ganguly: IPL 2020 Is The Best Tournament So Far

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been overwhelmed with the response which the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is getting in...
Read more

LinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The global professional networking platform LinkedIn, which has more than 722 million users, ensures that three people are hired every minute and new features...
Read more

Undiscovered Music Trends For Indian Music Listeners

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you remember the times when people used to go to various music stores to find Cassettes and CDs of newly released albums? While...
Read more

Forex Risk Management Strategies: How And When To Walk Away

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Paul Ronald Forex traders should be watchful if they want to protect their balance. Remember to limit risks associated with the job. The market...
Read more

Avoiding 5 Common Mistakes While Learning Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya The effect of COVID-19 on educational institutions led to a significant spike in enrolments in online training since March’20. The ability to...
Read more

Learning Two Sought-After Skills In A Month – An IITian’s Journey Of Facing His Fears.

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Eklavya Koshta About the Author: Eklavya Koshta is pursuing B.Tech in Production and Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He joined Internshala Training for learning...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan’s Covid-19 Message Is No More Music To Ears

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Sometimes it makes one wonder if people are really “listening” to COVID pre-call massage that comes every time we make a call....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada