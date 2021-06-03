Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

By- Khushi Bisht

Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored “The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam.” He is from Lahore, Pakistan, and hails from a conventional and well-educated Muslim family. He was a devout Muslim in his adolescence and aspired to be a real pious Muslim. He used to pray five times a day and fast on Ramadan as well as non-Ramadan days.

But then something happened that caused this young man to question Islam and eventually abandon the religion to which he belonged. A pious youngster from a traditional Muslim household eventually becomes non-religious and abandons his faith and its beliefs. But how did he get to this conclusion? Religion is an integral part of one’s identity and leaving it is difficult. He’d most likely have something going on in his mind that prompted him to take such a significant move.

In this article, we will talk about Why Harris Sultan Left Islam!

Harris, who was born and raised in Pakistan, moved to Australia, as a student when he was 19 years old. However, he had several unanswered questions from childhood. Questions regarding God, such as where he came from, why he created the universe, and so on. All of his doubts and concerns were piling up, and there was a slew of additional issues to contend with. For him, one of the most difficult issues was dealing with profound philosophical concerns like where did we originate from, when and how did the universe begin, and other such issues.

He subsequently became interested in science and began watching scientific documentaries and reading about big bang theory, multiple universes’ theory, all of which he saw as proof and argument against the notion of God. Simultaneously, he learned about Richard Dawkins, whom he credits with presenting the anti-God counter-arguments that led to his atheism. He read Richard Dawkins’ book “The God Delusion,” which changed his perspective and let him recognize that he was suffering the same difficulty as Dawkins.

To dispel his worries, he began researching extensively about Islam. He studied the Quran and Tafsirs (exegesis of the Quran) multiple times and he understood that the difficulties with Islam and the tale of God are not only intellectual and philosophical; Islam’s morals and science are both very terrible. He was drawn away from Islam after a thorough reading of the Quran and Muhammad’s (founder of Islam) life.

Harris identifies three significant basic flaws in Islam, focusing on the Quran, which he also discusses in his book “The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam”

The first issue is all the philosophical explanations that attempt to explain where we originated from, who created everything, and why God is eternal, but none of them explain where “God” originated from.

The moral issue is the second concern that is unique to Islam. The very low standing of women, he claims, is the issue in Islamic morality. Men can remarry, possess prostitutes, and abuse their women several times. A curse for homosexuality is another issue in Islamic morals that should not exist. The situation for women is far worse than it is for males, he claims. In Islam, the notion of “Bandi” (slave) is abhorrent. This law enabled males to own female slaves and have sexual relations with them.

Harris describes a moment in Muhammad’s life when he slaughtered a group of men during the day and then took their daughters and wives as his Bandi and slept with them later that night. Islam promotes these teachings and Muslim men are encouraged by this doctrine to attack, sexually harass, rape, and convert “Kaafir” women (Infidel or Non-muslim women). He claims that Muslim men still follow Muhammad’s Islam, which supports female enslavement, but since slavery is now prohibited, they have no choice except to forcibly abduct infidel females.

He used the example of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) members who forcibly abducted Yazidi females whom they considered kaafirs, demanding that they either adopt Islam or be taken away and sold as slaves. This is how they plan to expand Islam over the world. This same extreme doctrine and mentality have given rise to “Love Jihad.” He claims that this has always been a part of Islam. This is a reality that no one can refute.

The third issue is that the Quran has scientific flaws; numerous stories in the Quran lack any kind of proof. According to Harris, the Quran includes various nonsensical claims that people mindlessly obey without any explanation, such as not drinking alcohol, not eating pork, sex before marriage, and homosexuality. The Quran provides no evidence to back up these claims.

These are the issues that drove him to reject Islam and become an atheist. He claims that Islam is riddled with problems, which he details in his book. Harris’ thorough comprehension of Islam and his skill to illustrate its shortcomings in the most straightforward manner defines his book. His work examines the characteristics of Allah (God in Islam), Muhammad, and his life. It goes into great depth on Muhammad’s wives and the brutality that plagued them throughout their lives.

In general, his book is a scathing critique of religion, particularly Islam. It debunks some frequent misunderstandings about Islam held by both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

It was not easy for him to go public with his views on Islam, and he received several threats as a result. After taking offense at Harris Sultan for allegedly criticizing Islam, a Muslim blogger in the UK threatened to murder him and his family. Because Jihadists are infamous for attacking and killing those who oppose Islam, these warnings can’t be easily avoided.