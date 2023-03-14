Bouncers assault youths during birthday celebrations

A group of bouncers allegedly attacked 9-10 youths who had come to celebrate a birthday party at Dock Yard Club in Sector-47, the police said on Tuesday.

One of the victims, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gurugram sustained serious injuries in his head during the attack and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Following a complaint given by Keshav Arora, a resident of Loharu in the Bhiwani district, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station on Monday.

The complainant Keshav Arora told the police that he had reached Dock Yard Club along with other friends Kapil, Pradeep, Dinesh, Manyu, Sahil, Pradeep Kumar, and Gopal on March 12 to celebrate the birthday of his friend Akshay Tiwari.

"During the party, they were enjoying and dancing to the music system at the club. At the same time, a bouncer arrived and started pushing and shoving and when we resisted, other bouncers were called and they attacked us with sticks and iron rods," Arora told the police.

During the scuffle, Pradeep called another friend Ajay Kumar living in Gurugram, and told him that they fought with bouncers. As soon as Ajay came, 18-20 bouncers again attacked him. Ajay fainted due to a head injury. I also received injuries in the incident, Arora told the police.

Thereafter, they reached Kalyani Hospital Sector-14 for treatment.

"The bouncers in the club were beating us intentionally to kill us. They even threatened us with dire consequences, the complainant alleged.

"We are trying to identify the accused from the CCTV cameras installed in the club. We are also checking the allegations leveled by the victims," Ved Prakash, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station told IANS. (KB/IANS)