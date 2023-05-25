Gurugram records 271 medical negligence cases in over four years

Of the 271 complaints, 74 were lodged in 2019, 46 in 2020, 81 in 2021, 48 in 2022 and 22 were lodged from January 1, 2023, to April 15, 2023.



Health officials revealed that the District Medical Negligence Board is supposed to complete its inquiry in each case and submit a report within 60 days. However, in many cases, the inquiry gets delayed due to backlog or because one of the parties is missing hearings or delaying the submission of documents.



The six-member board includes the chief medical officer or his representative (chairman), the principal medical officer (member secretary), two specialists from the medical field concerned, the president of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Gurugram chapter, and a member of the National Integrated Medical Association.