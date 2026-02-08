One Cop Dead, Over 12 Injured as Swing Collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad

New Delhi, Feb 7: One police officer dies, and over a dozen people were wounded, one of them seriously, when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday evening, the police said.

The swing broke due to an alleged mechanical fault around 7 p.m. when nearly 15 patrons were riding it, the police added. The Tsunami swing, also called a 'top spin', swings back and forth like a pendulum while simultaneously rotating on an axis, giving the feeling of a wave.

By-standers and rescue workers claimed that one person, identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad from Palwal, lost his life in the incident while attempting to rescue those injured. This was later confirmed.

"The swing broke and fell on the ground with a loud thud, kicking up a cloud a dust, triggering a stampede as visitors mistook it to be a terror strike," a visitor said.

Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital.