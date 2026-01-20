Surat Water Tank Collapse Raises Questions on Gujarat’s Development and Infrastructure Quality; Netizens React

According to sources, the water tank was built in Tadkeshwar village and had a total capacity of 11 lakh litres of water. The work was almost complete, and the tank was scheduled to be inaugurated soon. Before the inauguration, officials began filling the tank with water to test its strength. While water was being filled, the tank suddenly collapsed.

After the collapse, a large volume of water flooded nearby areas.The tank was built at a cost of ₹21 crore, and the entire structure collapsed within days of testing, raising questions about construction quality and the misuse of public funds.

This incident comes at a time when Surat is expanding rapidly. Several villages have been added to the city limits, and efforts are underway to improve basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and sewerage systems. In a recent meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s water committee, it was decided to provide a 24x7 water supply. The mission is: “Every citizen of Surat city must get safe and reliable drinking water on a continuous basis at his or her doorstep through the water supply distribution network.”