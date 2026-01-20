Surat Water Tank Collapse Raises Questions on Gujarat’s Development and Infrastructure Quality; Netizens React

A water tank with a capacity of 11 lakh litres collapsed in Tadkeshwar village, Surat, before inauguration
The incident comes amid rapid urban expansion in Surat and large infrastructure plans, including 24x7 water supply projects
Despite a ₹50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund announced in the 2025–26 budget, the collapse has triggered debate on the sustainability
Gujarat, often called the Jewel of the West, is known for its rich history, culture, and industrial growth. It is one of India’s most industrialised states, with major industries such as textiles, chemicals, cement, engineering, fertilizers, and petrochemicals. Large development projects like the Dholera Smart City are also underway. However, recent events in Surat have raised serious questions about the quality and sustainability of development work in the state.
A water tank under construction in Tadkeshwar village, located in the Areth area of Mandvi taluka in Surat district, collapsed even before its inauguration. The incident has exposed alleged corruption in the water supply department and created panic in the surrounding area.
According to sources, the water tank was built in Tadkeshwar village and had a total capacity of 11 lakh litres of water. The work was almost complete, and the tank was scheduled to be inaugurated soon. Before the inauguration, officials began filling the tank with water to test its strength. While water was being filled, the tank suddenly collapsed.
After the collapse, a large volume of water flooded nearby areas.The tank was built at a cost of ₹21 crore, and the entire structure collapsed within days of testing, raising questions about construction quality and the misuse of public funds.
This incident comes at a time when Surat is expanding rapidly. Several villages have been added to the city limits, and efforts are underway to improve basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and sewerage systems. In a recent meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s water committee, it was decided to provide a 24x7 water supply. The mission is: “Every citizen of Surat city must get safe and reliable drinking water on a continuous basis at his or her doorstep through the water supply distribution network.”
The Gujarat Budget for the financial year 2025–26, presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on February 20, 2025, lays out the state’s financial roadmap and development priorities, announcing a ₹50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund aimed at accelerating growth, along with major investments to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity across the state.
Despite these large investments, the collapse of the Tadkeshwar water tank has sparked a larger debate. People are questioning whether development work in Gujarat today is sustainable, as roads, bridges, and public infrastructure often show damage within a short time. Netizens also commented on the incident, with one criticising the current government, saying, “Modi hai toh collapse hai,” while another wrote, “Gujarat has become a black hole.” “₹21 crore for building this tank—an uneducated but honest person could do better than this,” wrote one user.
