Faridabad Woman Gang-Rape in Moving Van for hours, Suffers Facial Injuries; Two Arrested

Key points:
The woman was allegedly held captive and gang-raped for nearly three hours inside a moving van in Faridabad.
She was pushed out of the moving vehicle around 3 am near Raja Chowk, suffering serious facial injuries
Following a family complaint, police arrested two accused, recovered the van, and are continuing the investigation
A married woman in her 20s was allegedly gang-raped for more than two hours inside a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road in the early hours of Tuesday, December 30, 2025, suffering severe facial injuries that required 10–12 stitches. Police have arrested both accused and recovered the vehicle used in the crime.
According to the complaint, the incident began late Monday night when the woman was waiting for transport to return home. A van stopped and two young men offered her a lift, claiming they would drop her home. Instead, the vehicle was driven towards Gurgaon Road, police said.
The woman was allegedly held captive inside the van for nearly two-and-a-half to three hours. At around 3 am, she was pushed out of the moving vehicle near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar, leaving her bleeding profusely with deep facial injuries. CCTV footage has since surfaced showing the van moving along a road shortly before the victim was thrown out.
Despite her injuries, the woman managed to call her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. Doctors said her condition is stable, but she remains in a state of shock. Her statement has not yet been recorded.
In her complaint, the victim’s sister said the woman had called her around 8.30 pm on Monday, December 29, after an argument with their mother, informing her that she was going to a friend’s house and would return within three hours. However, when she later attempted to return home, it was already late and she could not find any transport.
The woman, who has three children, had been staying at her parents’ house due to a domestic dispute with her husband. She had visited her friend’s house in Sector 23 before the incident.
Following the family’s complaint, a case was registered at Kotwali police station. A crime branch team detained two suspects—residents of Faridabad originally from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—who were subsequently arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
