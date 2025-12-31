Faridabad Woman Gang-Rape in Moving Van for hours, Suffers Facial Injuries; Two Arrested

The woman was allegedly held captive inside the van for nearly two-and-a-half to three hours. At around 3 am, she was pushed out of the moving vehicle near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar, leaving her bleeding profusely with deep facial injuries. CCTV footage has since surfaced showing the van moving along a road shortly before the victim was thrown out.

Despite her injuries, the woman managed to call her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. Doctors said her condition is stable, but she remains in a state of shock. Her statement has not yet been recorded.

In her complaint, the victim’s sister said the woman had called her around 8.30 pm on Monday, December 29, after an argument with their mother, informing her that she was going to a friend’s house and would return within three hours. However, when she later attempted to return home, it was already late and she could not find any transport.