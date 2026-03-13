Assam BJP Govt Renames Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College to Barpeta Medical College Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

He added that the name had confused many people, who thought it was a private college, and that the decision was taken to remove this confusion. “Because of its name, many people ask whether it is a private medical college. That is why the Cabinet today decided to change the name and make it Barpeta Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

The government also said that as former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed is a renowned personality and the only President of India from Assam, the cabinet decided that another institution related to education or culture will be named after him to keep his name alive.

The decision by the BJP-led government to remove the name of the former President has sparked outrage from opposition parties, including the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), ahead of the Assam Assembly elections next month. The parties criticised the move and called it an attempt to hurt the Muslim community in the region.

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal also expressed grief over the decision. He said, “Entire Muslim society is hurt by this act. Those who have been targeting the Muslims in Assam by repeatedly calling them ‘Miyas’ have done so. What benefit or peace has he got by removing the name? I was an MP when the medical college was set up and I also tried hard to have this medical college in Barpeta,” Ajmal said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised his voice on the issue. In a post on X on March 12, 2026, Gogoi strongly condemned the move and highlighted the work that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had done for the country. “We strongly oppose and express deep concern over the Assam government’s decision to remove the name of eminent freedom fighter and the first Assamese former President, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, from Barpeta Medical College. This decision is a grave insult,” he said.