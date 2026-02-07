“CM Rekha Must Be Booked for Criminal Negligence,” Says BLP President Dr Munish Raizada on Death of 25-Year-Old Kamal Dhyani

Key Points:
BLP president Dr Munish Kumar Raizada stated that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta must be booked under criminal negligence following the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani in Janakpuri.
Dhyani died on February 6, 2026, after falling into an unmarked pit on Joginder Singh Marg, allegedly lacking barricades and warning signs.
Dr Raizada criticised what he described as repeated administrative lapses and a lack of accountability by government authorities.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) president Dr Munish Kumar Raizada has criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her government over a continuing trail of negligence, the latest being the tragic death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani. Dhyani lost his life on February 6, 2026, after falling into an unmarked pit in Janakpuri, New Delhi.
The incident occurred just weeks after the death of 27-year-old Noida-based techie Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida.
Negligence on the part of the authorities has raised serious concerns over the lack of accountability and repeated lapses in governance, leading to a rising number of accidents. Dr Raizada took to his official X handle to state that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta must face strict action following the second such death caused by government negligence. In a video posted on X, he highlighted the circumstances under which Dhyani met his tragic fate.
The 25-year-old was returning home from work when the incident occurred. Dhyani was riding his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle when he became a victim of the authorities’ ignorance and negligence.
According to media reports, the victim worked as an assistant manager at HDFC Bank’s Rohini branch. After the accident, social media was flooded with photographs of the site where he was found lying dead alongside his bike inside a pit that had no warning signs or barricades.
“Delhi chief minister Ms Rekha Gupta must be booked for criminal negligence for the death of 25 year old youth Kamal Dhyani,” wrote Dr Raizada. He further pointed out the government’s apathetic attitude towards Dhyani’s death. He added, “Our governments are totally apathetic and they simply don’t care. IAS officers eat fat salaries and there are no penalties for non performance. The whole system is rotten.”
He also took a dig at the highly polluted air in the capital city, a longstanding issue faced by people living in Delhi. Dr Munish Kumar Raizada is an MBBS graduate and has been practising as a neonatologist in the USA, since 2002.
According to reports, Dhyani’s mobile phone was unreachable, causing panic among his family members. The victim’s family stated that they contacted multiple police stations in the hope of obtaining information about Dhyani but were informed of his death the following morning.
The Delhi government later released a circular in connection with the Janakpuri tragedy that claimed the life of Kamal Dhyani. It stated that the concerned District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Deputy Commissioner of Police, senior officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), and other senior officials would collectively investigate the matter and “issue necessary directions for appropriate actions.”
The biker succumbed to his injuries after falling into an unmarked pit on Joginder Singh Marg near Green Valley Apartments. The Janakpuri incident triggered widespread outrage after reports claimed that the accident site lacked proper barricading and warning signs.
In a separate incident prior to Dhyani’s death, a 27-year-old Noida-based techie drowned in Greater Noida after his vehicle fell into a water-filled basement of an under-construction mall. Several onlookers claimed that Mehta’s death was caused by a lack of proper barricading and reflectors, as well as negligence by the authorities, including an alleged delay in rescue operations.
