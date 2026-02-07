“CM Rekha Must Be Booked for Criminal Negligence,” Says BLP President Dr Munish Raizada on Death of 25-Year-Old Kamal Dhyani

Negligence on the part of the authorities has raised serious concerns over the lack of accountability and repeated lapses in governance, leading to a rising number of accidents. Dr Raizada took to his official X handle to state that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta must face strict action following the second such death caused by government negligence. In a video posted on X, he highlighted the circumstances under which Dhyani met his tragic fate.

The 25-year-old was returning home from work when the incident occurred. Dhyani was riding his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle when he became a victim of the authorities’ ignorance and negligence.

According to media reports, the victim worked as an assistant manager at HDFC Bank’s Rohini branch. After the accident, social media was flooded with photographs of the site where he was found lying dead alongside his bike inside a pit that had no warning signs or barricades.