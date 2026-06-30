Faridabad Businessman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Wife and In-Laws; 8 Booked Under BNS

Key Points:
A man identified as Rahul died by suicide in his garment shop in Faridabad on June 28, 2026.
Before taking his own life, he posted a video on Instagram accusing his wife and in-laws of being responsible for his death.
He alleged that he was mentally and physically harassed by his wife and his in-laws and claimed that they had also assaulted him.
IN A SHOCKING CASE FROM FARIDABAD, a man identified as Rahul died by suicide inside his shop on June 28, 2026. Before taking the drastic step, he posted a video on Instagram accusing his in-laws of physically and mentally harassing him. The video, in which the victim shared details of the alleged harassment, has been circulating online and has garnered over 2 million views on X alone.
The deceased died by suicide inside his shop in the Ballabgarh area of Faridabad. Rahul worked as a garment trader and was found hanging inside the shop. According to reports, the victim left for work on Sunday morning after meeting his mother and later took his own life. He lived in Faridabad's Sector 3 Housing Board Colony.
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He posted an Instagram video detailing his struggles shortly before his death, in which he accused his wife, Jyoti; his mother-in-law, Veena; his father-in-law, Bittu; and his wife's sister, Neetu, of harassing him. He claimed that he had been subjected to physical and emotional harassment by his in-laws and alleged that they had also assaulted him.
He alleged in the video that he did all kinds of household chores, such as sweeping, mopping, and washing the utensils, but was still harassed. He said, "I sweep the house, mop the floors, and wash the utensils. After doing all this, she remains opposed to me. She doesn't care for my family... Her fights don't stop." The deceased further alleged that despite doing all the household chores, he was assaulted by his in-laws and that false cases had been filed against him.
He also spoke about his married life, saying it had made him extremely unhappy. "These people have troubled me a lot. It has been two years since my marriage. In these two years, they have made me very unhappy," the victim said in the video.
The victim's family has filed a complaint based on the contents of the video he posted. A case has been registered against his in-laws, including his wife, mother-in-law, and other family members. According to ANI, Faridabad Police have registered a criminal case against eight members of the victim’s in laws. Reports suggest that all the accused have absconded. The investigation is currently ongoing.
[VS]
(Edited by Anshika Verma)
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