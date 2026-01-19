42-Year-Old Kerala Man Dies by Suicide After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment in a Viral Video; Sparks Online Firestorm, Probe Underway

A 42-year-old Kerala man died of suicide on Sunday, 18 January 2026. The news came days after the man was accused of sexually harassing a woman through a video posted on social media. The video was from a bus ride when the man was travelling in Kannur district. Now, Police has registered a case and will be investigating the viral video as well as the cause that led to the suicide in the incident.

The deceased has been identified to be a native from Govidapuram in Kozhikode named U Deepak. He was working as a sales manager at a textile store. The man’s dead body was found hanging at his residence early Sunday morning. His parents were reportedly home at the time and alerted the neighbours as Deepak was not responding to repeated calls. This was then followed by opening the door through force and discovering that he was dead.