42-Year-Old Kerala Man Dies by Suicide After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment in a Viral Video; Sparks Online Firestorm, Probe Underway

A 42-year-old Kozhikode man died by suicide days after a viral KSRTC bus video accused him of sexual harassment.
The video, viewed over 20 lakh times, sparked online outrage, with differing interpretations of the incident.
Police have registered an unnatural death case and are probing the viral content and events leading to the death.
A 42-year-old Kerala man died of suicide on Sunday, 18 January 2026. The news came days after the man was accused of sexually harassing a woman through a video posted on social media. The video was from a bus ride when the man was travelling in Kannur district. Now, Police has registered a case and will be investigating the viral video as well as the cause that led to the suicide in the incident.
The deceased has been identified to be a native from Govidapuram in Kozhikode named U Deepak. He was working as a sales manager at a textile store. The man’s dead body was found hanging at his residence early Sunday morning. His parents were reportedly home at the time and alerted the neighbours as Deepak was not responding to repeated calls. This was then followed by opening the door through force and discovering that he was dead.
The case leads back to some days earlier when a woman named Shimjitha shared a video on social media alleging Deepak of deliberately touching her with sexual intent while travelling on a crowded Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The video went viral triggering online reaction as it went on to over 20 lakh views, which was recorded while the bus was travelling from Payyannur railway station to the bus stand.
The video shows Deepak standing near the woman inside the crowded bus by maintaining his distance. Later, when he was getting off the bus, his elbow was seen brushing against her body. This was mentioned to be a “sexual boundary violation” by the woman in her post, alleging that it was not an accident. However, several viewers analyzed the moment to be unintentional due to the crowd inside the bus.
The viral video caused severe mental stress to Deepak as he was being bullied online as stated by the family members and relatives. The family has alleged the video to be a publicity stunt for attention leading to the man being subjected to character assassination on social media. The family member further added that he frequently travelled for work and stayed away from controversies, focusing only on his work.
Meanwhile, police found that the woman who posted the video was also subjected to cyber attacks. The alleged incident took place in Payyannur but the case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kozhikode Medical College police. Police officials would now be examining the viral content and the events that may have led to the man’s death.
After the death, men’s right activists are demanding action as they raised concerns related to the impact of viral accusations.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: