Digital Detox is all you need!

Are you tired of constantly being on your phone? Do you waste your precious time mindlessly on VOD (Video On Demand) services like Netflix, social media sites like Instagram, mobile games like BGMI, and YouTube? and it's not even fun anymore?

These are the signs that clearly state that you are sick and tired of being unproductive and you need a dopamine detox!

What exactly is a digital detox?

Digital detox is when we constrain ourselves willingly, from consuming digital devices and services like smartphones, computers, social media sites, and video-on-demand platforms, for a set period of time. In simpler words, it is fasting from digital devices and services, which helps in minimizing information overload. It is also known as dopamine detox and technology detox.

The whole purpose of digital detox is to establish healthy digital & surfing habits and overcome internet addiction. The aim of digital detox is to act on the desire to alter and break the impulsive pattern. This gives you room to breathe, and build a better life, and if you actively try to do so, you can also learn to handle your emotions better.

Our body naturally craves stimulation. Through the help of dopamine detox, we can trick our brains into doing productive and fulfilling work instead of falling into the loop of procrastination and instant gratification.

Dopamine is a chemical messenger that sends information from your nerve cells to other parts of the body. Dopamine, also known as the 'feel-good' hormone, affects whether you take an action or not.

Dopamine fasting was first introduced by California-based psychiatrist Dr Cameron Sepah. Sepah. He stated that “Taking a break from behaviours that trigger strong amounts of dopamine release allows our brain to recover and restore itself.”

How to do a digital detox?

It takes a good amount of time to rewire our brains.