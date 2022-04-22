Digital Detox is all you need!

Are you tired of constantly being on your phone? Do you waste your precious time mindlessly on VOD (Video On Demand) services like Netflix, social media sites like Instagram, mobile games like BGMI, and YouTube? and it's not even fun anymore?
These are the signs that clearly state that you are sick and tired of being unproductive and you need a dopamine detox!
What exactly is a digital detox?
Digital detox is when we constrain ourselves willingly, from consuming digital devices and services like smartphones, computers, social media sites, and video-on-demand platforms, for a set period of time. In simpler words, it is fasting from digital devices and services, which helps in minimizing information overload. It is also known as dopamine detox and technology detox.
The whole purpose of digital detox is to establish healthy digital & surfing habits and overcome internet addiction. The aim of digital detox is to act on the desire to alter and break the impulsive pattern. This gives you room to breathe, and build a better life, and if you actively try to do so, you can also learn to handle your emotions better.
Our body naturally craves stimulation. Through the help of dopamine detox, we can trick our brains into doing productive and fulfilling work instead of falling into the loop of procrastination and instant gratification.
Dopamine is a chemical messenger that sends information from your nerve cells to other parts of the body. Dopamine, also known as the 'feel-good' hormone, affects whether you take an action or not.
Dopamine fasting was first introduced by California-based psychiatrist Dr Cameron Sepah. Sepah. He stated that “Taking a break from behaviours that trigger strong amounts of dopamine release allows our brain to recover and restore itself.”
How to do a digital detox?
It takes a good amount of time to rewire our brains.
Plan your detox - Choose when you want to implement a tech break. You must assign a certain period of time and date according to your availability to take a digital break. You must determine how long you want to do the detox. In general, it lasts for about one to two days. This gives you time to connect with your friends and family and do some of the things you’ve been planning to do. Make a list of three to five things you want to try doing during your detox time.
Take baby steps - You can start by removing distractions of all kinds and living without any digital device for 1-2 hours. You can read a book, do household work, socialize, etc. Set clear boundaries for places and times when you use your phone, such as ‘no email after 8 pm’, ‘no smartphones in the bedroom’, or ‘no scrolling after midnight’.
Focus times - Engage in real-life activities. Practice relaxation techniques and calming strategies such as meditation and yoga. You might get bored during the digital detox. You may be soo used to being online that you might feel like there isn't anything to do with your time. You can use your precious time during your digital detox to try new activities or learn new skills. You can set a timer and have total focus time, where you can complete a task without any distraction.
Turn off notifications - Nothing can ruin a digital detox or any peaceful time like an electronic device that’s beeping, binging, and chirping every two minutes. Log out of social media apps. Logging out and turning off all notifications for social media can help you stick with your detox. Put your device on 'do not disturb' to avoid any distractions.
In conclusion, dopamine detox is a temporary solution that helps you rethink your relationship with your time. Do it as an experiment. See how you use your time when it is free from the digital devices and services around you.
Some of the tools that can help you:
1. RESCUE TIME - ALL PLATFORMS
Download software like RescueTime to keep a track of where your time is going across all platforms.
2. FOCUS 45 - CHROME
Try this Chrome browser extension to keep yourself distraction-free for 45 minutes.
3. FOREST - IOS
This iPhone app challenges you to build. The less time you use your phone for social media and games, the larger your plant grows.
4. SCREEN TIME - IOS
Learn more about the built-in iPhone tool, Screen Time, to limit your time spent on individual apps.
5. FLIPD - IOS & ANDROID
This app keeps you motivated with day streaks, daily goals, and leaderboards. The wellness hub provides music to keep you focused, calm, and mindful.