New drug identified blocks tumor growth

An international team of scientists has identified a drug that blocks the growth of the most aggressive brain tumor and how to most accurately identify which tumor will respond to the drug.

When a non-metastatic brain tumor - meningioma - recurs after surgery and radiation treatment, a patient is out of options. No drugs are approved for these aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20 percent of cases and can lead to patient disability or even death.

But the new drug called abemaciclib, detailed in the journal Nature Genetics, is a cell cycle inhibitor, meaning it blocks the cell division cycle and inhibits tumor growth.

The scientists at the universities of Northwestern, California, and Hong Kong demonstrated the effectiveness of the drug in select patients, mouse models, a 3D living tissue brain tumor (organoids), and cell cultures.

Investigators discovered that meningiomas can be divided into molecular subgroups with different clinical outcomes and recurrence rates. This new method of classifying tumors allows scientists to predict recurrence more accurately than the current method of classifying the tumor.