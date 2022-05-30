A trial on the vaccine for preventing pancreatic cancer

In a breakthrough, US scientists have started a trial on a vaccine that will protect people from developing pancreatic cancer.

A team at Johns Hopkins University in the US administered the first preventive jab in a woman with a family history of the disease, Daily Mail reported. They aim to involve 25 healthy volunteers at high risk of pancreatic cancer with genetic history.

According to experts, more than 90 percent of pancreatic cancer cases develop after the organ's cells develop a mutation to a particular gene called KRAS. The mutation makes cells divide uncontrollably, which eventually means cancer.

While some people are more prone to developing the KRAS fault than others, scientists speculate that pancreatic cancer can be prevented by eliminating the cells containing the errant gene.

And the novel vaccine does the same.